Zombie Killing Goes to The White House in New 'Zombieland: Double Tap' Trailer

The movie hits theatres on October 18.

July 26, 2019
(Y98) - Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg bring their fight against zombies to the White House in the first trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap.

Released on Thursday, the teaser finds the trio-as well as Abigail Breslin-making themselves comfortable in the Oval Office.

"I think I would have made a damn fine president," Harrelson says while sitting at the president’s iconic desk. "You're welcome, America."

Other scenes shows the group playing some White House dodgeball, scooter riding and having some target practice in the hallways.

 Double Tap also stars Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Avan Jogia, and Luke Wilson. It hits theaters on October 18. 

