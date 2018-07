The Wrap.com has a list of this year's best "trash" movies. They are basically the B-style movies you wait to see on DVD. Here's their Top 10...

10. "Proud Mary"

9. "The Hurricane Heist"

8. "Pacific Rim: Uprising"

7. "Breaking In"

6. "Tyler Perry's Acrimony"

5. "Red Sparrow"

4. "Fifty Shades Freed"

3. "Gringo"

2. "The Commuter"

1. "Den of Thieves"

