Woofstock 2018 Is A Day Of Peace, Love, And Paws

The local group working to raise funds for the building and maintenance of an animal shelter that will serve all of Warren County is again presenting Woofstock 2018 to the community. Concerned Citizens for Animal Care (CCAC) is building on the success of last year’s event and has scheduled Woofstock for Saturday, August 25 at Diekroeger Park in Wright City, MO from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry is FREE to this family/dog-friendly event.

Even more rescues/shelters are planning to attend with adoptable dogs including Five Acres Animal Shelter, St. Charles Pet Adoption Center, Pets Second Chance, PALS and Shiba Inu Rescue Association. Dogs on Duty will be set up to inform attendees about their mission.

Some highlights of the day include obedience demonstrations by Westinn Kennels and PetSmart, free contests of pet/owner look alike, best pet trick, and grooviest pet costume – all with great prizes. Brian Gleize is back as our MC and there will be music, food, and lots of activities for the children. A new activity this year is the Wiener Dog Race sponsored by Pets on Parade Grooming Salon! Canine Search and Rescue-St. Louis will do a rescue demonstration and there will be a fun trick dog show. Bring your dog for a dog wash, Pet-i-cure, or get a beach-themed framed pet photo to remember the day! Very popular local artist Michelle Streiff is back to paint your personalized pet on a t-shirt or tote bag. There will be great raffles items and vendors set up all over the park plus this year Wright City Fire Protection District Fire Corps is manning the BBQ and Legacy Drug Store will have their delicious ice cream and special doggie ice cream!

We are looking forward to putting on a fun, family/pet-friendly event that helps raise awareness of the need for an animal shelter in our county,” said Katie Gorman, CCAC Board President.

For more information, click HERE.