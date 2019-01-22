Why One Mom Is Trying To Break World Record For Fastest Stroller 10K

By Meredith Ganzman

A 10K with a stroller- it may just be a new Guinness World Record. 30-year-old Rachel Bowling ran the LowCountry Habitat for Humanity Resolution race in South Carolina

to try to be the fastest woman for this race while pushing a double stroller.

She says she hopes her efforts inspire other women and mothers. Women are as capable as men, even if they may not be as fast, she adds. And by the way, she had her second baby just over a year ago.

Guinness is still reviewing Bowling’s submission. If her time qualifies, Rachel will have beaten a United Kingdom woman by over two minutes. She already holds the record for running this race without a stroller.

And with this potential new award, she wants to show her girls that she could not have done it alone- her accomplishments are a family affair.

