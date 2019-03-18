Who Is Bruley The Bulldog? And Why You Should Follow Him

If you haven't binged watched the entire third season of Queer Eye, let us entice you with a new character this season.

Bruley The Bulldog!

Spoiler alert, at the end of Episode 1, we learned that the lil' French bulldog's name is Bruley, and that his owner — Queer Eye producer Michelle Silva — works down the hall from the Fab Five's Kansas City, Missouri loft!

A post shared by Bruley (aka Bruleybru) (@bruley) on Feb 8, 2019 at 1:09pm PST

A post shared by Bruley (aka Bruleybru) (@bruley) on Aug 19, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

Fans on Twitter are convinced that Bruley is officially the sixth member of the Fab Five and are rooting for a possible spin-off featuring you guessed it.... Bruley!

Bruley is my new favorite Queer Eye guy. He specializes in cuddles and being a good boy. I hope he gets his own spin-off. #QueerEye3 pic.twitter.com/ErLzP0gsUX — Mason (@EmbeeSki) March 15, 2019

You thought they couldn't make #QueerEye better. Then they added a dog #Bruley pic.twitter.com/hsr4OKiE9N — Ashley Hobley (@ashleyhobley) March 15, 2019

I just want a show about #Bruley's adventures. Every time he's on screen we freak out because he is the cutest little goblin. — Julie Horst (@squirrella) March 17, 2019

So if you haven't already followed Bruley already, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR!?!!

You can stream season 3 of Queer Eye on Netflix now: