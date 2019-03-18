Who Is Bruley The Bulldog? And Why You Should Follow Him

March 18, 2019
Categories: 
Features

If you haven't binged watched the entire third season of Queer Eye, let us entice you with a new character this season. 

Bruley The Bulldog! 

Spoiler alert, at the end of  Episode 1, we learned that the lil' French bulldog's name is Bruley, and that his owner — Queer Eye producer Michelle Silva — works down the hall from the Fab Five's Kansas City, Missouri loft! 

A post shared by Bruley (aka Bruleybru) (@bruley) on

Hey guys, that’s me on the TV as the official @queereye loft dog! Season 3 is streaming now on @netflix #fab6 --❤️--

A post shared by Bruley (aka Bruleybru) (@bruley) on

A post shared by Bruley (aka Bruleybru) (@bruley) on

Fans on Twitter are convinced that Bruley is officially the sixth member of the Fab Five and are rooting for a possible spin-off featuring you guessed it.... Bruley! 

So if you haven't already followed Bruley already, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR!?!!  

You can stream season 3 of Queer Eye on Netflix now: 

Tags: 
Bruley
Frenchie Bulldogs
Queer Eye
Netflix