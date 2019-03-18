Who Is Bruley The Bulldog? And Why You Should Follow Him
If you haven't binged watched the entire third season of Queer Eye, let us entice you with a new character this season.
Bruley The Bulldog!
Spoiler alert, at the end of Episode 1, we learned that the lil' French bulldog's name is Bruley, and that his owner — Queer Eye producer Michelle Silva — works down the hall from the Fab Five's Kansas City, Missouri loft!
Hey guys, that’s me on the TV as the official @queereye loft dog! Season 3 is streaming now on @netflix #fab6 --❤️--
Fans on Twitter are convinced that Bruley is officially the sixth member of the Fab Five and are rooting for a possible spin-off featuring you guessed it.... Bruley!
Bruley is my new favorite Queer Eye guy. He specializes in cuddles and being a good boy. I hope he gets his own spin-off. #QueerEye3 pic.twitter.com/ErLzP0gsUX— Mason (@EmbeeSki) March 15, 2019
You thought they couldn't make #QueerEye better. Then they added a dog #Bruley pic.twitter.com/hsr4OKiE9N— Ashley Hobley (@ashleyhobley) March 15, 2019
I just want a show about #Bruley's adventures. Every time he's on screen we freak out because he is the cutest little goblin.— Julie Horst (@squirrella) March 17, 2019
I'm not ashamed to admit that I followed #Bruley on Instagram before @antoni @jvn @tanfrance @bobbyberk or @Karamo #DogInstasAreLyfe #QueerEye pic.twitter.com/eB9pUS8l3u— Pineapple Daiquiri ---- (@pineapple_dak) March 17, 2019
So if you haven't already followed Bruley already, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR!?!!
You can stream season 3 of Queer Eye on Netflix now: