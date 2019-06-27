Pop Bottles Like The Blues With The Official Stanley Cup Championship Champagne

ST. LOUIS - Sports collectors and wine connoisseurs alike will want to get to a local store that's now selling the official St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship commemorative bottles.

The Manos and Blues Championship Wine Collection is available now at www.ManosWine.com. The collection can also be found at various St. Louis retailers, including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Randalls, Total Wine, Lukas Liquors and many more. Contact your local store to make sure they're in supply.

There's a Central Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, a Monterey Merlot blend and the "Championship Bubbly" which all come in one-of-a-kind metallic bottles.

"The 2018-19 season marked a truly historic milestone in St Louis Blues history," said Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman. "We felt like this celebratory wine collection was a perfect way to commemorate our world championship season with Blues fans everywhere!"

A lot of fans have already gotten their hands on the bottles:

Did you see those commemorative champagne bottles from @ManosWine the players and coaches were celebrating with during the parade? Get yours while supplies last: https://t.co/hCTrLtCjDY pic.twitter.com/xDS5j6YvPH — St. Louis Blues -- (@StLouisBlues) June 20, 2019

