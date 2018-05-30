Weezer Finally Fulfill Fan Request to Cover Toto's "Africa"

For months, a Weezer fan known on Twitter as @weezerafrica has mounted a campaign to convince the band to cover Toto's 1982 hit single "Africa." After the band first responded to that campaign by releasing a cover of Toto's "Rosanna" last week, Weezer finally came through on Tuesday by surprise-dropping an "Africa" cover on YouTube. The sole visual for the four-minute audio clip is a screengrab of @weezerforafrica's December 2017 tweet that reads, "@RiversCuomo it's about time you blessed the rains down in Africa." Noisey reported last week that the creator of @weezerafrica is a 14-year-old from Cleveland named Mary who says she first heard "Africa" on the show Stranger Things.

Video of Weezer - Africa