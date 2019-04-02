Watch: Zac Efron as Ted Bundy in this new Netflix trailer

We officially have a date for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

A new extended trailer for Netflix's Ted Bundy drama — titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (a direct quote from one of Bundy's numerous guilty verdicts) — reveals more of Efron's take on the notorious serial killer. It also highlights the tortured performance of Lily Collins, who portrays Bundy's conflicted long-time girlfriend, Liz Kendall.

Video of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile hits Netflix May 3.