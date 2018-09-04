Watch: Students Perform Flawless Acapella Cover of "This Is Me" From The Greatest Showman

Now this is how you start a school year!

Checkout the students of the Plymouth Public Schools who performed a powerful rendition of "This Is Me" from the popular musical 'The Greatest Showman' for their staff at their Opening Day ceremony.

According to the Plymouth Public School Facebook page, the students were asked to dress in whatever they were comfortable in because this moment was about THEM and who they are.

How awesome are these students, and this performance?!! Bravo!!