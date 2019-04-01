WATCH: Meet the family of Julia, Sesame Street’s character with autism

Sesame Street recently introduced viewers to the family of Julia, a character who has autism, to commemorate Autism Awareness Month this April.

Julia’s family is comprised of her art teacher mother, her saxophone-playing father, her elder brother Sam, and her dog, Rose.

Meet the whole gang here:

Video of Sesame Street: I Love My Family Song with Julia&#039;s Family

“We know families that have children on the spectrum, they face unique challenges. But more importantly, there’s so much they share,” Sesame Workshop executive Jeanette Betancourt told Good Morning America Monday.

The introduction of Julia’s family is just one way the children’s program is bringing awareness to the issue. Sesame Street has also launched a website with videos, printouts and more for kids and parents to learn about autism.

Autism currently affects one in 59 children and their families in the United States, according to Autism Speaks.

April 2 is internationally recognized as World Autism Awareness Day.