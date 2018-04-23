Watch: 'Crazy Rich Asians' Trailer

Check out this exclusive trailer of "Crazy Rich Asians," starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and more. Based on the best-selling book by Kevin Kwan, the romantic comedy is about love and family, trying to fit in, and impressing your mother-in-law. "Crazy Rich Asians" hits theaters in August.

Video of Exclusive: &#039;Crazy Rich Asians&#039; Trailer

Constance Wu and newcomer Henry Golding talked with Ellen about being part of the groundbreaking film, which features an all-Asian cast for the first time in 25 years.