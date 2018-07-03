Where to Watch 4th of July Fireworks in St. Louis Area

Fair St. Louis

America’s Biggest Birthday Party is back at the Arch grounds – July 4, 6 and 7!

Fair Saint Louis is a FREE admission event produced each year by St. Louisans for St. Louisans and their guests celebrating our nation’s independence each Fourth of July.

J.B. Blast

July 3, 7-10 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks, 345 North Road in St. Louis

Enjoy music under the stars in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, as well as a brilliant fireworks display to usher in another fun-filled celebration in honor of our country’s birth. Concessions are available.

Riverfest 2018 at Frontier Park

July 3 & 4 at 222 S. Riverside Drive in St. Charles

This year's FREE family-friendly festival will feature live music on the Jaycee Stage, and entertainment that includes Fountain City Amusements Carnival, Way Cool Balloons, Face Painting, the Bubble Bus, Flipside Gymnastics Ashley Aerialists, Children's Crafts, and a visit from Fredbird.

Fireworks on the Mississippi

On the Illinois side of the river, residents can enjoy spectacular fireworks reflected on the surface of the Mighty Mississippi. The colorful show is launched from barges on the river, and you can watch from the safety of the shore in Alton, Grafton, or anywhere in between. This popular event always draws a crowd. The show is scheduled late enough to show up well against the night sky, but early enough to bring the kids.

Tip: If you decide to have dinner before the show in one of the many restaurants along the Great River Road, make reservations early.

Webster Groves Community Days 2018 Fourth Of July Celebration

The fairgrounds are located at 40 Acres, just south of Interstate 44 and Elm in Webster Groves. The Fireworks Spectacular will be at 9:30 p.m. at Action Park.

All activities (aside from the carnival and barbecue) are FREE and are funded through donations from businesses, organizations and the citizens of Webster Groves.

O’Fallon Heritage And Freedom Festival

The Heritage and Freedom Festival in O’Fallon, Mo., offers free admission, free concerts, free parking and free shuttle service. July 3 is Country Music Night, and for the 4th of July, you can enjoy live music for Rock ‘n Roll Night. Fireworks shows, free concerts, side shows, kids activities, vendors and food booths guarantee a fantastic Independence Day experience for the whole family.

Round up the family, find a patch of grass and get ready to be amazed by the Jena "Dusty" Mielke Fireworks Spectacular -- O’Fallon’s fireworks displays will be among the biggest and brightest in the area.

The spectacular show takes off July 3 at 10:15 p.m., and July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Old Fashioned July 4th Celebration in Mascoutah, IL

4 p.m. at Scheve Park in Mascoutah with food, drinks, rides and crafts!

4 to 6 p.m. - Jumpstarters

7 to 9 p.m. - USAF Band of MidAmerica

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

***Park Drive will be closed to traffic July 3-July 5. July 4th activities will take place on Park Drive and areas to the north of Park Drive.***

July 4th Fest with Six Flags and Coca-Cola

From June 30 - July 4, Six Flags is the premiere destination to celebrate our country, enjoy the summer and share great times with friends. Independence Day is more than just a holiday, it’s the ultimate American tradition. Coca-Cola July 4th Fest has everything you need for a star-spangled visit: exclusive ride times, fireworks all five nights, festive foods, and more!

Kirkwood Community Freedom Festival

On July 4, festivities will include music, fireworks and food trucks beginning at 7 p.m.

Chesterfield Celebration and Fireworks

On July 4, lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged in the parking lot of Chesterfield Mall from 6:30-10 p.m. for live music, children’s activities, food and fireworks.