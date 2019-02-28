Vineyard Vines Collection Will Now Be Sold at Target

Whale, this is good news!

The iconic Vineyard Vines clothing retail company is headed to Target stores starting May 18th!

According to People, a limited-edition collection will be designed for the “ultimate summer gathering, where everyone’s invited.”

You will be able to find apparel and accessories for men, women, children, toddlers, babies and pets to home and outdoor products.

Even better news, the price point will range from $2-$120 — with most items under $35.

