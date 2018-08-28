Twitter Wants Kelly Clarkson to be the Next Halftime Performer

Football season is upon us! And of course while tailgating is fun for the season we all can't wait to see who will perform at the Big Game!

Twitter fans have spoken and they are rooting for American Idols first winner, Kelly Clarkson!

Clarkson was the opening act for the 2018 U.S. Open.

Why haven’t we had a Kelly Clarkson Super Bowl halftime show yet — Anna Nacho (@annanacho) August 27, 2018

So like when can Kelly Clarkson get her own Super Bowl halftime performance -- — Shannon (@shae_dog) August 28, 2018

Whoever is in charge of the super bowl halftime show may I introduce to you @kelly_clarkson. Way to go Kelly! #USOpen2018 #KellyClarkson — Christopher Griffin (@CGriffinLA) August 28, 2018

You be the judge? Do you think Miss Independent should have a shot this year?

Past halftime performers were:

LII: Justin Timberlake

LI: Lady Gaga

XLIX: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

XLVII: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

XLVIII: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

XLVII: Beyonce, Destiny's Child

XLVI: Madonna

XLV: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

XLIV: The Who

XLIII: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

XLII: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

XLI: Prince, Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band

XL: The Rolling Stones

XXXIX: Paul McCartney

XXXVIII: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly, Justin Timberlake

XXXVII: Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

XXXVI: U2

XXXV: Aerosmith, *N'SYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly

XXXIV: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton, 80-person choir

XXXIII: Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover

XXXII: Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves, The Temptations

XXXI: James Brown, ZZ Top, Blues Brothers

XXX: Diana Ross

XXIX: Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine

XXVIII: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds

XXVII: Michael Jackson

XXVI: Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano, Dorothy Hamill

XXV: New Kids on the Block