Twitter Wants Kelly Clarkson to be the Next Halftime Performer
Football season is upon us! And of course while tailgating is fun for the season we all can't wait to see who will perform at the Big Game!
Twitter fans have spoken and they are rooting for American Idols first winner, Kelly Clarkson!
Clarkson was the opening act for the 2018 U.S. Open.
Why haven’t we had a Kelly Clarkson Super Bowl halftime show yet— Anna Nacho (@annanacho) August 27, 2018
So like when can Kelly Clarkson get her own Super Bowl halftime performance --— Shannon (@shae_dog) August 28, 2018
Whoever is in charge of the super bowl halftime show may I introduce to you @kelly_clarkson. Way to go Kelly! #USOpen2018 #KellyClarkson— Christopher Griffin (@CGriffinLA) August 28, 2018
You be the judge? Do you think Miss Independent should have a shot this year?
Past halftime performers were:
LII: Justin Timberlake
LI: Lady Gaga
XLIX: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars
XLVII: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
XLVIII: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers
XLVII: Beyonce, Destiny's Child
XLVI: Madonna
XLV: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
XLIV: The Who
XLIII: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
XLII: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
XLI: Prince, Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band
XL: The Rolling Stones
XXXIX: Paul McCartney
XXXVIII: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly, Justin Timberlake
XXXVII: Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
XXXVI: U2
XXXV: Aerosmith, *N'SYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly
XXXIV: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton, 80-person choir
XXXIII: Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover
XXXII: Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves, The Temptations
XXXI: James Brown, ZZ Top, Blues Brothers
XXX: Diana Ross
XXIX: Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine
XXVIII: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds
XXVII: Michael Jackson
XXVI: Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano, Dorothy Hamill
XXV: New Kids on the Block