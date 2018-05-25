The Top 98 Party Songs Since The Year 2000

98. You Make Me Feel - Cobra Starship/Sabi

97. Don't Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers/Daya

96. End Game - Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran

95. Feel It Still - Portugal The Man

94. Love The Way You Lie - Eminem/Rihanna

93. Handclap - Fitz & The Tantrums

92. Jealous - Nick Jonas

91. Super Bass - Nicki Minaj

90. Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) - Beyonce

89. Just Like A Pill - P!nk

88. Cake By The Ocean - DNCE

87. Sugar, We're Going Down - Fall Out Boy

86. The Middle - Zedd/Maren Morris

85. Lips Are Movin' - Meghan Trainor

84. Roar - Katy Perry

83. Ride - Twenty One Pilots

82. Treat You Better - Shawn Mendes

81. Ride Wit Me - Nelly

80. Stay - Zedd/Alessia Cara

79. Feel Good Inc. - Gorillaz

78. Want To Want Me - Jason Derulo

77. Don't Cha - Pussycat Dolls

76. That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

75. Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift

74. Umbrella - Rihanna

73. In My Head - Jason Derulo

72. Honey, I'm Good - Andy Grammer

71. Harder To Breathe - Maroon 5

70. Want U Back - Cher Lloyd

69. Airplanes - B.O.B./ Hayley Williams

68. On My Mind - Ellie Goulding

67. U + Ur Hand - P!nk

66. This Is What You Came For - Calvin Harris/Rihanna

65. Without You - David Guetta/Usher

64. Boom Clap - Charli XCX

63. Misery - Maroon 5

62. Cheerleader - Omi

61. SOS - Rihanna

60. Boom Boom Pow - Black Eyed Peas

59. Only Girl (In The World) - Rihanna

58. Cool For The Summer - Demi Lovato

57. E.T. - Katy Perry

56. I Like It - Enrique Iglesias/Pitbull

55. Sexy And I Know It - LMFAO

54. OMG - Usher

53. Closer - The Chainsmokers/Halsey

52. Talk Dirty - Jason Derulo

51, So What - P!nk

50. Hella Good - No Doubt

49. My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark - Fall Out Boy

48. Wild Ones - Flo Rida/Sia

47. Toxic - Britney Spears

46. Blow Me One Last Kiss - P!nk

45. Let's Get It Started - Black Eyed Peas

44. Fancy - Iggy Azalea/Charli XCX

43. Give Me Everything - Pitbull/Ne-Yo

42. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together - Taylor Swift

41. Shut Up And Dance - Walk The Moon

40. My Humps - Black Eyed Peas

39. Happy - Pharrell

38. Where Have You Been - Rihanna

37. Get Lucky - Daft Punk/Pharrell

36. Hey Ya! - Outkast

35. New Rules - Dua Lipa

34. Work From Home - Fifth Harmony

33. Womanizer - Britney Spears

32. I Kissed A Girl - Katy Perry

31. Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke/Pharrell

30. Can't Stop The Feeling - Justin Timberlake

29. I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas

28. Timber - Pitbull/Kesha

27. Shake It Off - Taylor Swift

26. Domino - Jessie J

25. Strip That Down - Liam Payne

24. Havana - Camila Cabello

23. California Gurls - Katy Perry

22. Hollaback Girl - Gwen Stefani

21. Yeah - Usher

20. Pon De Replay - Rihanna

19. All About That Bass - Meghan Trainor

18. Hips Don't Lie - Shakira/Wyclef Jean

17. Club Can't Handle Me - Flo Rida/David Guetta

16. Crazy In Love - Beyonce

15. Blow - Kesha

14. Rock Your Body - Justin Timberlakd

13. Dynamite - Taio Cruz

12. Waking Up In Vegas - Katy Perry

11. Bad Blood - Taylor Swift

10. Bootylicious - Destiny's Child

9. Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) - Katy Perry

8. Party Rock Anthem - LMFAO

7. Get The Party Started - P!nk

6. Cruise - Florida Georgia Line/Nelly

5. Sexyback - Justin Timberlake

4. Tik Tok - Kesha

3. Hot In Herre - Nelly

2. My House - Flo Rida

1. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson/Bruno Mars