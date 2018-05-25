The Top 98 Party Songs Since The Year 2000
98. You Make Me Feel - Cobra Starship/Sabi
97. Don't Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers/Daya
96. End Game - Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran
95. Feel It Still - Portugal The Man
94. Love The Way You Lie - Eminem/Rihanna
93. Handclap - Fitz & The Tantrums
92. Jealous - Nick Jonas
91. Super Bass - Nicki Minaj
90. Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) - Beyonce
89. Just Like A Pill - P!nk
88. Cake By The Ocean - DNCE
87. Sugar, We're Going Down - Fall Out Boy
86. The Middle - Zedd/Maren Morris
85. Lips Are Movin' - Meghan Trainor
84. Roar - Katy Perry
83. Ride - Twenty One Pilots
82. Treat You Better - Shawn Mendes
81. Ride Wit Me - Nelly
80. Stay - Zedd/Alessia Cara
79. Feel Good Inc. - Gorillaz
78. Want To Want Me - Jason Derulo
77. Don't Cha - Pussycat Dolls
76. That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
75. Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift
74. Umbrella - Rihanna
73. In My Head - Jason Derulo
72. Honey, I'm Good - Andy Grammer
71. Harder To Breathe - Maroon 5
70. Want U Back - Cher Lloyd
69. Airplanes - B.O.B./ Hayley Williams
68. On My Mind - Ellie Goulding
67. U + Ur Hand - P!nk
66. This Is What You Came For - Calvin Harris/Rihanna
65. Without You - David Guetta/Usher
64. Boom Clap - Charli XCX
63. Misery - Maroon 5
62. Cheerleader - Omi
61. SOS - Rihanna
60. Boom Boom Pow - Black Eyed Peas
59. Only Girl (In The World) - Rihanna
58. Cool For The Summer - Demi Lovato
57. E.T. - Katy Perry
56. I Like It - Enrique Iglesias/Pitbull
55. Sexy And I Know It - LMFAO
54. OMG - Usher
53. Closer - The Chainsmokers/Halsey
52. Talk Dirty - Jason Derulo
51, So What - P!nk
50. Hella Good - No Doubt
49. My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark - Fall Out Boy
48. Wild Ones - Flo Rida/Sia
47. Toxic - Britney Spears
46. Blow Me One Last Kiss - P!nk
45. Let's Get It Started - Black Eyed Peas
44. Fancy - Iggy Azalea/Charli XCX
43. Give Me Everything - Pitbull/Ne-Yo
42. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together - Taylor Swift
41. Shut Up And Dance - Walk The Moon
40. My Humps - Black Eyed Peas
39. Happy - Pharrell
38. Where Have You Been - Rihanna
37. Get Lucky - Daft Punk/Pharrell
36. Hey Ya! - Outkast
35. New Rules - Dua Lipa
34. Work From Home - Fifth Harmony
33. Womanizer - Britney Spears
32. I Kissed A Girl - Katy Perry
31. Blurred Lines - Robin Thicke/Pharrell
30. Can't Stop The Feeling - Justin Timberlake
29. I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas
28. Timber - Pitbull/Kesha
27. Shake It Off - Taylor Swift
26. Domino - Jessie J
25. Strip That Down - Liam Payne
24. Havana - Camila Cabello
23. California Gurls - Katy Perry
22. Hollaback Girl - Gwen Stefani
21. Yeah - Usher
20. Pon De Replay - Rihanna
19. All About That Bass - Meghan Trainor
18. Hips Don't Lie - Shakira/Wyclef Jean
17. Club Can't Handle Me - Flo Rida/David Guetta
16. Crazy In Love - Beyonce
15. Blow - Kesha
14. Rock Your Body - Justin Timberlakd
13. Dynamite - Taio Cruz
12. Waking Up In Vegas - Katy Perry
11. Bad Blood - Taylor Swift
10. Bootylicious - Destiny's Child
9. Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) - Katy Perry
8. Party Rock Anthem - LMFAO
7. Get The Party Started - P!nk
6. Cruise - Florida Georgia Line/Nelly
5. Sexyback - Justin Timberlake
4. Tik Tok - Kesha
3. Hot In Herre - Nelly
2. My House - Flo Rida
1. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson/Bruno Mars