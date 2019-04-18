Spice up your brunch game with this St. Louis bloody mary mix

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — A South City bartender just released his own bloody mary mix, so you can spice up your at-home brunching.

“My Bloody Mary looks almost like a sauce. I figure chances are if you're drinking one, you're probably hungover. You're going to sip it, not slam it,” founder of Southside Alchemy Todd Brutcher told St. Louis Magazine.

The Sweat & Tears Bloody Mary mix comes in a 32-ounce bottle that makes about eight drinks for $15. Find it on the shelves at Intoxicology and LeGrand’s Market or email orders to [email protected].

