Today You Can Eat Ice Cream And Help Sick Kids Thanks to Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day
$1 from every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations goes to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
July 25, 2019
ST. LOUIS (Y98) - It's Miracle Treat Day, the annual day where $1 from every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations goes to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
That includes a couple of local hospitals: St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.
It’s #MiracleTreatDay! For every BLIZZARD Treat purchased, $1 or more goes towards helping kids be kids again with happier healing. @CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/L1x3GmF3Bz— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 17, 2019
Funds raised will support life-saving equipment, child-life services and critical renovations.
Last year, Miracle Treat Day raised $48,000.
Find your nearby DQ here.
