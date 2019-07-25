(Getty Images)

Today You Can Eat Ice Cream And Help Sick Kids Thanks to Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day

$1 from every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations goes to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

July 25, 2019
ST. LOUIS (Y98) - It's Miracle Treat Day, the annual day where $1 from every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations goes to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

That includes a couple of local hospitals: St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. 

Funds raised will support life-saving equipment, child-life services and critical renovations.

Last year, Miracle Treat Day raised $48,000.

Find your nearby DQ here

