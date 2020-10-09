Your Generation's Most Popular Halloween Candy

October 9, 2020
Tim Convy
Halloween candy

(Getty Images)

A new survey figured out the most popular Halloween candy for every GENERATION.

Here's the full breakdown...

 

Gen Z:  Reese's . . . Snickers . . . Kit Kat . . . Twix . . . Hershey's.

 

Millennials:  Reese's . . . Snickers . . . Kit Kat . . . candy corn . . . Twix.

 

Gen X:  Reese's . . . Snickers . . . Kit Kat . . . Milky Way . . . Almond Joy.

 

Baby Boomers:  Snickers . . . Reese's . . . Milky Way . . . those caramel apple lollipops . . . Tootsie Rolls.

