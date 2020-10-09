Your Generation's Most Popular Halloween Candy
October 9, 2020
A new survey figured out the most popular Halloween candy for every GENERATION.
Here's the full breakdown...
Gen Z: Reese's . . . Snickers . . . Kit Kat . . . Twix . . . Hershey's.
Millennials: Reese's . . . Snickers . . . Kit Kat . . . candy corn . . . Twix.
Gen X: Reese's . . . Snickers . . . Kit Kat . . . Milky Way . . . Almond Joy.
Baby Boomers: Snickers . . . Reese's . . . Milky Way . . . those caramel apple lollipops . . . Tootsie Rolls.
