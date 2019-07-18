The Weinermobile is available for overnight stays on Airbnb
You can now spend in a night in the WEINERMOBILE??!!
(Y98) - The world's most famous replica hot dog is now a hotel.
You can book a night's stay in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Airbnb.
You know we had to go big for #NationalHotDogDay! So, we turned America’s favorite -- on wheels into a place to rest your head. Set a reminder for next Wednesday, when booking opens on @Airbnb and become one of the first guests in the @Wienermobile! -- https://t.co/wZEyAULdk5 pic.twitter.com/EkfZBAfoiz— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) July 17, 2019
There's a big bed near the front of the vehicle, which can also convert into a couch and two recliners, decked out in Oscar Mayer colors inside the 27-foot-long vehicle/lodge.
The mobile can only accommodate two people, but here are some of the amenities:
- a mini-fridge stocked with hot dogs (of course)
- an Oscar Mayer roller grill
- outdoor space
- a Wienermobile art piece by artist Laura Kiro
- a welcome kit for each guest
But the bad news is, there's no wifi or TV, no kitchen, washer or heat.
