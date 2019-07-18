The Weinermobile is available for overnight stays on Airbnb

You can now spend in a night in the WEINERMOBILE??!!

July 18, 2019
Tim Convy

(Y98) - The world's most famous replica hot dog is now a hotel. 

You can book a night's stay in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Airbnb. 

There's a big bed near the front of the vehicle, which can also convert into a couch and two recliners, decked out in Oscar Mayer colors inside the 27-foot-long vehicle/lodge.

The mobile can only accommodate two people, but here are some of the amenities:

  • a mini-fridge stocked with hot dogs (of course)
  • an Oscar Mayer roller grill
  • outdoor space
  • a Wienermobile art piece by artist Laura Kiro
  • a welcome kit for each guest

But the bad news is, there's no wifi or TV, no kitchen, washer or heat. 

