The Worst Thing You've Witnessed At A Restaurant

We've ALL seen something disgusting, or crazy, or scarring at a restaurant, and people are sharing their best ones on Buzzfeed. Here are some of the highlights...

- "I saw a guy put ketchup on his fries, lick the top of the bottle, and put it back on the table."

- "I saw a member of the staff take a straw out of a half empty glass of orange juice, top it off with fresh orange juice, put a new straw into it, and serve it to a customer."

- "I worked at a restaurant and it had been really busy all day, [so] the cooks started arguing about who was working hardest. They eventually went outside . . . and started fighting. One bit a chunk out of both ears from the other guy."

- "Once I was in a fast food restaurant and this middle-aged, drunk man . . . got really upset, walked outside, then proceeded to [pee] on the front door."

- "A man hid a ring in a champagne glass. When he began to propose, everyone in the restaurant started clapping . . . [until] the girl was crying . . . [and] she whispered to him she'd been cheating on him with his brother."

Click Here to see more.