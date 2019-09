The Worst Original Band Names

"Rolling Stone" has a rundown of some bands whose INITIAL idea for a name was TERRIBLE, but thankfully, they came to their senses and changed the name before it became too late...

1. Early name: Naked Toddler . . . Final name: Creed

2. Early name: The Golliwogs . . . Final name: Creedence Clearwater Revival

3. Early name: The Polka Tulk Blues Band . . . Final name: Black Sabbath

4. Early name: Tony Flow and the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem . . . Final name: Red Hot Chili Peppers

5. Early name: The Shrinky Dinks . . . Final name: Sugar Ray

6. Early name: Rainbow Butt Monkeys . . . Final name: Finger Eleven

7. Early name: Burn the Priest . . . Final name: Lamb of God

8. Early name: Pud . . . Final name: Doobie Brothers

9. Early name: The Salty Peppers . . . Final name: Earth, Wind and Fire

10. Early name: Soft White Underbelly . . . Final name: Blue Öyster Cult

