The Worst Fashion Trends
Are these really the WORST trends in fashion?
September 4, 2019
A new survey asked people what fashion trends should disappear forever and "never return"...
1. Mullets, 43%.
2. '80s-style puffball skirts, 33%.
3. Underwear as outerwear, 31%.
4. Velour tracksuits, 28%.
5. Crocs, 24%.
6. Matching his and hers outfits, 24%.
7. Wearing a skirt over pants, 24%.
8. Skintight metallic bodysuits and leggings, 20%.
The survey also found the '70s are the most iconic fashion decade in the past 50 years. The '80s came in second.
Click Here to see more.