The Worst Fashion Trends

Are these really the WORST trends in fashion?

September 4, 2019
Tim Convy

Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked people what fashion trends should disappear forever and "never return"...

1.  Mullets, 43%.

2.  '80s-style puffball skirts, 33%.

3.  Underwear as outerwear, 31%.

4.  Velour tracksuits, 28%.

5.  Crocs, 24%.

6.  Matching his and hers outfits, 24%.

7.  Wearing a skirt over pants, 24%.

8.  Skintight metallic bodysuits and leggings, 20%.

The survey also found the '70s are the most iconic fashion decade in the past 50 years.  The '80s came in second. 

