The Worst Fashion Trends

A new survey asked people what fashion trends should disappear forever and "never return"...

1. Mullets, 43%.

2. '80s-style puffball skirts, 33%.

3. Underwear as outerwear, 31%.

4. Velour tracksuits, 28%.

5. Crocs, 24%.

6. Matching his and hers outfits, 24%.

7. Wearing a skirt over pants, 24%.

8. Skintight metallic bodysuits and leggings, 20%.

The survey also found the '70s are the most iconic fashion decade in the past 50 years. The '80s came in second.

