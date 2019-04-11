World's Sweetest Internship

A PAID internship for a "candy taster" also comes with ayear's worth of FREE candy!

The parent company of Snickers, M&M's, and a bunch of other candies is doing their "World's Sweetest Internship" thing again this summer.  It's a three-month PAID position in Chicago.  And if you like chocolate, it might be the best job ever.

Responsibilities include traveling around to different manufacturing plants, and taste-testing NEW candy that hasn't been released yet.  Plus, you get a year's worth of free candy as a bonus.

You have to be 21 to apply and have at least a high school diploma or your G.E.D. 

