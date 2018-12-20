The World's Highest Paid Comedians

Jerry Seinfeld is once again the world's HIGHEST PAID comedian.

December 20, 2018
Tim Convy

Every year, "Forbes" puts out a list of the world's highest paid comedians, and JERRY SEINFELD has been #1 every year since 2006 with the exception of 2016 when KEVIN HART took it over.

Well, Jerry is #1 again this year, with Kevin as the runner-up but "only" by $500,000. 

Here's the Top 10:

1.  Jerry Seinfeld, $57.5 million

2.  Kevin Hart, $57 million

3.  Dave Chappelle, $35 million.

4.  Chris Rock, $30 million

5.  Ricky Gervais, $25 million

6.  Gabriel Iglesias, $20.5 million

7.  Ventriloquist Terry Fator, $18 million

8.  Jim Gaffigan, $17.5 million

9.  Jeff Dunham, $16.5 million

10.  Sebastian Maniscalco, $15 million

