Every year, "Forbes" puts out a list of the world's highest paid comedians, and JERRY SEINFELD has been #1 every year since 2006 with the exception of 2016 when KEVIN HART took it over.

Well, Jerry is #1 again this year, with Kevin as the runner-up but "only" by $500,000.

Here's the Top 10:

1. Jerry Seinfeld, $57.5 million

2. Kevin Hart, $57 million

3. Dave Chappelle, $35 million.

4. Chris Rock, $30 million

5. Ricky Gervais, $25 million

6. Gabriel Iglesias, $20.5 million

7. Ventriloquist Terry Fator, $18 million

8. Jim Gaffigan, $17.5 million

9. Jeff Dunham, $16.5 million

10. Sebastian Maniscalco, $15 million

Click Here to see more.