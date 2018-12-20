The World's Highest Paid Comedians
Jerry Seinfeld is once again the world's HIGHEST PAID comedian.
Every year, "Forbes" puts out a list of the world's highest paid comedians, and JERRY SEINFELD has been #1 every year since 2006 with the exception of 2016 when KEVIN HART took it over.
Well, Jerry is #1 again this year, with Kevin as the runner-up but "only" by $500,000.
Here's the Top 10:
1. Jerry Seinfeld, $57.5 million
2. Kevin Hart, $57 million
3. Dave Chappelle, $35 million.
4. Chris Rock, $30 million
5. Ricky Gervais, $25 million
6. Gabriel Iglesias, $20.5 million
7. Ventriloquist Terry Fator, $18 million
8. Jim Gaffigan, $17.5 million
9. Jeff Dunham, $16.5 million
10. Sebastian Maniscalco, $15 million
