Whole Foods Will Insure Your Thanksgiving Meal If You 'Burn' The Turkey
Thanks to Whole Foods, your Thanksgiving meal is officially COVERED... By insurance??!!
Whole Foods is teaming up with Progressive to offer insurance for your Thanksgiving meal in case the cooking goes haywire.
The promotion amounts to a free $35 Whole Foods gift card to customers who quote “commit a turkey cooking fail.”
The idea is that coronavirus restrictions are forcing households to host smaller gatherings, sometimes featuring inexperienced family cooks.
Here’s how it works...
Buy a Whole Foods-branded turkey from the store between Nov. 11-22.
If it winds up overcooked, undercooked, burnt, or dry, you can submit a claim with a receipt, brief explanation, and picture to a special website.
The promotion is limited to 1,000 customers.
Entries have to be submitted starting Thanksgiving Day through the following day at 3 a.m. ET.
Click Here to see more.