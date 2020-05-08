White Claw's New 70-Calorie Hard Seltzer

White Claw just announced it's coming out with a new 70-calorie version.  The normal version is 100 calories.

The tradeoff for fewer calories is less alcohol, though these new cans will be 3.7% alcohol by volume, while normal White Claw is 5%.  That's basically the same alcohol difference as you'd get between a regular and light beer.

The 70-calorie cans will come in two new flavors:  Pineapple and clementine.  And they should be hitting stores soon.

