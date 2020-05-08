White Claw's New 70-Calorie Hard Seltzer
"There still ain't no laws when you're drinkin' a lower calorie version of White Claw!"
White Claw just announced it's coming out with a new 70-calorie version. The normal version is 100 calories.
The tradeoff for fewer calories is less alcohol, though these new cans will be 3.7% alcohol by volume, while normal White Claw is 5%. That's basically the same alcohol difference as you'd get between a regular and light beer.
The 70-calorie cans will come in two new flavors: Pineapple and clementine. And they should be hitting stores soon.
