White Claw's New 70-Calorie Hard Seltzer

White Claw just announced it's coming out with a new 70-calorie version. The normal version is 100 calories.

The tradeoff for fewer calories is less alcohol, though these new cans will be 3.7% alcohol by volume, while normal White Claw is 5%. That's basically the same alcohol difference as you'd get between a regular and light beer.

The 70-calorie cans will come in two new flavors: Pineapple and clementine. And they should be hitting stores soon.

