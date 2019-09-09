White Claw sales were up 283% this July compared to last year, to over $327 million. And even though there are LOTS of competitors now, White Claw accounts for 61% of the hard seltzer market.

But apparently, even THEY didn't think it would get to be THIS popular. Because according to reports, there's now a nationwide White Claw shortage. And a spokesperson said, quote, "We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in customer demand."

And it seems to be especially popular in the Midwest. A study looked at which states were talking about White Claw the most this summer, and most of them are in the middle of the country.

The top 10 are: Ohio . . . Missouri . . . Tennessee . . . Iowa . . . West Virginia . . . Delaware . . . Kentucky . . . Illinois . . . Wisconsin . . . and Indiana.

Click Here to see more.