TSA Shares Which Thanksgiving Items Should Be Packed in Your Checked Luggage

Tue Nov 17, 2020 | Posted in: Thanksgiving | Source

Before you agree to bring a family favorite food item to contribute to the Thanksgiving holiday table, it’s important to think about how you’re planning to transport it if you are flying to spend the holiday with family or friends.

Here are examples of the most commonly asked questions about which food items are permissible through an airport checkpoint and which ones need to get packed in checked baggage. It is also important to remember food safety by storing the food properly while traveling to prevent foodborne illness. If you need to keep items cold during your trip, ice packs are permissible, but they must be frozen solid and not melted when they go through security screening. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also has recommendations on holiday food safety. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also has tips for handling food safely while traveling.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint...

Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats

Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked

Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag

Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic

Mac ‘n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination,

Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens

Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi

Candy

Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage...

Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them

Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can

Wine, champagne, sparkling apple cider

Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them

Preserves, jams, and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them

Maple syrup

