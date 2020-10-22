Where to Eat Free On Halloween
Restaurants are offering some FANG-TASTIC FREEBIES this Halloween.
October 22, 2020
Halloween may be a bit different this year. But rest assured restaurants are still offering some great DEALS. But before heading out, confirm your local outlets are participating in the offers.
Here are just some of the restaurants where you can get a FREEBIE this Halooween...
APPLEBEE'S
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
CHUCK E. CHEESE
DAIRY QUEEN
DUNKIN':
IHOP
JOE'S CRAB SHACK
KRISPY KREME
McDONALD'S
MORTON'S THE STEAKHOUSE
WENDY'S
Click Here to see more.