What's The Oldest Thing In Your Fridge?

Today is National Clean Out Your Fridge Day. And people on Reddit are sharing the oldest thing they have in their fridges. Here are some of the best ones...

1. "Wet soggy cucumber. It's almost decomposed and has brown liquid all around it."

2. "Five-year frozen whole opossum with a tire tread mark on it."

3. "I'm not entirely sure what it is, but it's wrapped in foil and has been there for long enough that I'm not sure I could take it in a fight."

4. "The last packet of roasted salsa from Taco Bell from like 2010."

5. "I cleaned out my parents' refrigerator [last year], and found a few commemorative cans of Bud Light from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics."

Click Here to see more.