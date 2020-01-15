What We Spend Going Out To Eat

According to a new survey, the average person now spends $281 every month going out to eat.

That adds up to $3,372 every year.

And during your adult life, that's more than $200,000 you'll spend going to restaurants. (That number is based on the years between the age of 18 -79.)

The survey also found 83% of people had eaten at a fast food restaurant in the past month, 61% had gone to a casual sit-down restaurant, and 61% had gone to a pizza place or gotten pizza delivered.

