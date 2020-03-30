People hold onto couches for an average of 12 years. And a new survey calculated just what the average couch experiences during that time...

1. 7,482 hours of TV, or roughly 12 hours a week. (That seems low. But maybe it includes that plastic-covered couch in your childhood home that kids were NOT allowed to sit on. It saw zero hours of TV, pulling down the average.)

2. 6,960 spills, or about 11 a week. (That seems high, even with kids.)

3. 5,248 hours on social media, or about eight-and-a-half hours a week.

4. 4,293 hours of sleeping or napping, or about seven hours a week.

5. 4,428 kisses, or about one a day.

6. And the remote getting lost 900 times, or once or twice a week.

