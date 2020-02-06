What People Really Want For Valentine's Day Dinner

According to a new survey, 20% of people say they secretly wish their partner would just get pizza for Valentine's dinner. So you've got about a one in five shot that your partner will actually be MORE excited about that than anything fancy.

Some of the other non-traditional foods people secretly wish they could have on Valentine's Day are: A meal that's all desserts . . . fried chicken . . . barbeque . . . and tacos.

Also, 26% of people say they really want to wear SWEATPANTS to their dinner at home on Valentine's Day.

That being said, not EVERYONE wants sweatpants and Domino's. 17% say they expect a dinner that takes a lot of effort . . . and 8% expect a dinner that costs a lot of money.

