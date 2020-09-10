What People Actually Do On Their Lunch Break

Do you actually eat lunch on your lunch break? A survey found only one in five people do most of the time. 79% said they usually eat WHILE they work instead, so their lunch break is free. Here are the top ten other things we do at lunch...

1. Walk somewhere or exercise.

2. Check social media.

3. Take care of general life tasks. Like planning dinner or paying bills.

4. Read a book.

5. Catch up on the news.

6. Listen to music.

7. Play a game on your phone.

8. Make lunch, but then eat it while you get back to work.

9. Catch up with family and friends.

10. Online shopping.

The survey also found two-thirds of us skip lunch completely a lot of the time. We only take a full lunch break three days a week. And when we do take a full break, 43% of us normally spend it at our desk.

