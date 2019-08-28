What Millennials Spend On Food

The average millennial spends $187 on groceries a month, and $139 at restaurants, including take-out and delivery. That's a difference of $48, or 29% less than they spend on groceries.

It also found the average millennial spends 183 hours a year buying food compared to 160 hours deciding on restaurants.

Here are four more random stats about millennial eating habits...

1. The average millennial eats out 90 times a year. So an average of 1.7 times a week.

2. 57% said they currently subscribe to a special diet of some sort. The top food-related tweaks millennials make include avoiding sugar and carbs . . . eating more plant-based foods . . . and taking breaks from drinking.

3. 34% said they're currently trying to cut down on how much meat they consume.

4. The average millennial will try 46 new foods this year . . . and post 47 food-related photos on social media.

