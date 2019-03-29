If you've been wanting to kick your soda habit, maybe this will help motivate you. It's a breakdown of exactly what happens to your body every time you drink a soda or other sugary drink...

1. Your blood sugar spikes. Within the first 15 minutes of drinking a soda, your intestines send the sugar into your bloodstream. That spikes your blood sugar and causes multiple organs in your body to kick into overdrive to process the sugar.

2. The excess sugar can turn into fat. Your pancreas releases insulin to help send the sugar to your muscles for energy. But since the soda has more sugar than your muscles need right away, anything extra gets converted to fat in the liver.

3. You might get dehydrated. Your kidneys help by getting rid of some excess sugar through your pee. But that means your body loses water, which can dehydrate you . . . and it's even worse if there's caffeine involved.

4. You'll likely crave another soda. According to a National Institutes of Health study, sugar can be addictive. We've evolved to want quick, high-carb, high-calorie foods . . . and soda ticks all those boxes.

