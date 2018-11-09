What Color Are Oreos?

What color are Oreos... BROWN or BLACK?

November 9, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Viktor Kunz/Dreamstime.com)

There's a debate going on right now:  What color are Oreos, brown or black?  There's really no definitive answer...  Even from Oreo's parent company, which says, quote, "Some people think the Oreo is a shade of brown, while others view the color closer to black."

