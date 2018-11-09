There's a debate going on right now: What color are Oreos, brown or black? There's really no definitive answer... Even from Oreo's parent company, which says, quote, "Some people think the Oreo is a shade of brown, while others view the color closer to black."

PLEASE SETTLE THIS DEBATE: are @Oreo cookies black or brown? I say they’re black, @djjaimeferreira says they’re brown. Please tell him he’s VERY wrong!! pic.twitter.com/a0ILAUatSf — Brian Fink (@brianfink) July 8, 2018