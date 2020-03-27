What Americans Are Buying Right Now

A new study looked into what we're spending our money on right now at grocery stores and drug stores, and compared it to what we were buying exactly one year ago.

The 10 things that we're buying WAY more now are:

Aerosol disinfectants . . . thermometers . . . oat milk . . . fresh meat alternatives . . . rubbing alcohol . . . powdered milk . . . multi-purpose cleaners . . . dried beans . . . bath and shower wipes . . . and, of course, toilet paper.

What aren't we buying? Perfume sales are 18% lower . . . sunscreen sales are 17% lower . . . vegetable party trays sales are 7% lower . . . and pet toy sales are 6% lower.

