Ways To Save Money On Your Thanksgiving Dinner

We heard last week that Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people should only cost $48.90 this year. Less than $5 per person, according to the American Farm Bureau's annual study.

If that sounds unrealistic, here are five tips to help you save a few bucks this year...

1. Don't get fancy. Thanksgiving foods only get expensive when you add things like nuts and bacon to make them more "gourmet." But most people don't even want a gourmet Thanksgiving. They want the classics. So save money and keep it simple.

2. You don't HAVE to make a whole turkey. If you're having a smaller dinner with four or five people, you might only need to buy a turkey breast and a couple legs. Or go with a roast chicken instead of a whole turkey.

3. Don't aim for a ton of leftovers. Scale down and buy just enough food for one dinner, with maybe a little bit left over for the next day. Fans of leftovers will hate that idea, but it'll cut down on costs.

4. Make it a potluck. Have everyone bring something. Or if you're doing dinner, ask them to bring some wine, or make the dessert.

5. Check the back of your cupboards before you go shopping. Things like cranberry sauce and green beans have a long shelf life. And you might already have an extra can or two from last year that you forgot about.

