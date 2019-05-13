Ways Caffeine Is Good For You

A new study found that more than five cups of coffee a day is bad for your heart. Which is a LOT of coffee. But as long as you're drinking five cups or less, you should be okay. And it can actually be good for you.

Here are four potential health benefits of caffeine...

1. In moderation, it might be GOOD for your heart. Previous studies have found that three to four cups of coffee a day can lower your risk for heart disease and stroke.

2. It helps with pain. Especially if you pair it with a painkiller. Research shows that taking ibuprofen with a cup of coffee works better than ibuprofen alone. It can help with headaches, menstrual cramps, and even pain after you've had surgery.

3. It can improve your memory. A study in 2015 found that drinking coffee every day can give you a memory boost. And studies with mice suggest it could even help you avoid Alzheimer's.

4. Caffeine may lower your risk for certain cancers. Four or five cups a day has been shown to help people with colon cancer, and colorectal cancer. And a 26-year study by the American Cancer Society found it could also cut your oral cancer risk in half.

