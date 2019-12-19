Watching The "Star Wars" Movies In "Machete Order"

As you get ready for the LAST "Star Wars" film in the Skywalker saga, this may be the BEST way to watch ALL the "Star Wars" movies leading up to "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker".

It's called "Machete Order", and it basically removes "Episode 1", "Rogue One" and "Solo".

Here's the order you should watch the movies...

"Star Wars: A New Hope"

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back"

"Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones"

"Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith"

"Star Wars: "Return Of The Jedi"

"Star Wars: "The Force Awakens"

"Star Wars: "The Last Jedi"

"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywlaker"

Click Here to see more.