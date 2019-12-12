Watch: YouTube Star Ninja Struggles To Slice Bread

You would think someone who calls himself "ninja" would know how to slice bread. Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was on the YouTube cooking show Bon Appetit, and the recipe was "egg-in-a-hole bacon and cheese sandwich."

Well, somebody posted a clip from the show and you see him standing in front of a loaf of bread completely baffled on how to slice into it. He also sliced the avocado wrong by going right through the middle of the pit.