Watch: YouTube Star Ninja Struggles To Slice Bread
Ninja, sadly isn't much on one.
December 12, 2019
You would think someone who calls himself "ninja" would know how to slice bread. Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was on the YouTube cooking show Bon Appetit, and the recipe was "egg-in-a-hole bacon and cheese sandwich."
Well, somebody posted a clip from the show and you see him standing in front of a loaf of bread completely baffled on how to slice into it. He also sliced the avocado wrong by going right through the middle of the pit.
i just watched 28 year old tyler "ninja" blevins struggle to figure out how to cut two slices of bread out of a loaf pic.twitter.com/4TJm1BOR6o— rob (@itsroblaw) December 10, 2019