Watch: YouTube Star Ninja Struggles To Slice Bread

Ninja, sadly isn't much on one.

December 12, 2019
Tim Convy
ninja sword

(Photo by Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)

You would think someone who calls himself "ninja" would know how to slice bread.  Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was on the YouTube cooking show Bon Appetit, and the recipe was "egg-in-a-hole bacon and cheese sandwich."

Well, somebody posted a clip from the show and you see him standing in front of a loaf of bread completely baffled on how to slice into it.  He also sliced the avocado wrong by going right through the middle of the pit.

