Watch: Woman Caught Putting Hair On Pizza

Security cam at a restaurant in England filmed a woman plucking her own hair and putting it on a slice of pizza so she and a friend could get a refund. The friend is in on it and you can see her re-arranging the hair in the slice. The plan worked, and they got a refund. But the staff noticed that the hair color on the pizza didn't match anyone on the shift, so they checked the video.

Video of CCTV catches women putting hair on a pizza to get a refund