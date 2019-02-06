Watch: Woman Caught Putting Hair On Pizza

Watch a woman get caught putting HAIR on her pizza to try and get a refund.

February 6, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Martinlee58/Dreamstime.com)

Security cam at a restaurant in England filmed a woman plucking her own hair and putting it on a slice of pizza so she and a friend could get a refund.  The friend is in on it and you can see her re-arranging the hair in the slice.  The plan worked, and they got a refund.  But the staff noticed that the hair color on the pizza didn't match anyone on the shift, so they checked the video.

