Watch: Win Free Busch Beer For Life

The makers of Busch beer are hosting a free party this Saturday at a top-secret location, somewhere in the middle of a national park. They're posting clues on Twitter. And if you make it there, you get free beer. Plus a chance to win free beer for life. Here's the video they posted online.

It’s time for a more refreshing take on pop-up shops. Follow along all week and solve our clues to find the Pop Up Schop’s secret location. #BuschPopUp pic.twitter.com/3z4i1rKDc1 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) July 16, 2019