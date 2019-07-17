Watch: Win Free Busch Beer For Life

Here's how you can win Busch beer for LIFE.

July 17, 2019
Tim Convy

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

The makers of Busch beer are hosting a free party this Saturday at a top-secret location, somewhere in the middle of a national park.  They're posting clues on Twitter.  And if you make it there, you get free beer.  Plus a chance to win free beer for life.  Here's the video they posted online.

 

