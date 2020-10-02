Watch: 'Will You Marry Me?' Cake Prank During First Date
This first date didn't go too well when a friend pranked another friend with a WILL YOU MARRY ME? cake during his first date.
A guy in Scotland recently pranked his friend by sending a piece of cake to the friend's table while the guy was on a first date . . . and "Will you marry me?" was written in icing on the plate. The whole thing was caught on video, and it doesn't sound like there will be a second date.
