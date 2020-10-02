Watch: 'Will You Marry Me?' Cake Prank During First Date

This first date didn't go too well when a friend pranked another friend with a WILL YOU MARRY ME? cake during his first date.

October 2, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
(Photot by Alex Martin/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

A guy in Scotland recently pranked his friend by sending a piece of cake to the friend's table while the guy was on a first date . . . and "Will you marry me?" was written in icing on the plate.  The whole thing was caught on video, and it doesn't sound like there will be a second date.

Click Here to see the video and more.

 

