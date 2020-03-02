Watch: Using Rice To Demostrate Jeff Bezos' Wealth
Check out how much money Jeff Bezos is worth in terms of grains of rice.
March 2, 2020
There was a TikTok video that went viral last week where a guy showed us what a billion dollars looks like using grains of rice.
Well, he just made a follow-up, and this time he's showing us how much money Amazon's JEFF BEZOS has using grains of rice.
He found that if each grain of rice represents $100,000, you'd need around 58 POUNDS of rice to make Bezos' $122 billion.
Click Here to see the video.