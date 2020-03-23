Watch: Three-Ingredient Whipped Coffee Drink

Quarantine or not, we still need our frothy coffee which is why this three-ingredient creamy coffee drink has gone viral. The recipe is from South Korea and it's surprisingly easy to make. All you need is instant coffee, sugar, and water.

You put an equal amount of each into a bowl and then whip it together with an electric hand mixer until it's creamy enough to pour on top of some milk. You can also mix it by hand, although it takes longer.