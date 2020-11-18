Watch: the Jimmy Dean Gift Exchange

Jimmy Dean has brought back their sausage-scented wrapping paper and other sausage-themed GIFTS for the holidays.

November 18, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Jimmy Dean has brought back their sausage-scented WRAPPING PAPER this year.  But they've also made some other new products too including a sausage ornament, ear buds with their logo, and a tin of peppermint bark with "sausage candy" on top.

You can get those gifts by cooking up one of the recipes on their website and sending in a picture. 

