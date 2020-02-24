Watch: The Best Way To Eat Spaghetti
Is this really the BEST way to eat spaghetti?
February 24, 2020
There's a video going viral on Twitter right now of a man's spaghetti-eating hack: He picks up pasta with his fork, then uses scissors in his left hand to CUT the long strands that are hanging down. Genius? Ridiculous? It's hard to say.
(By the way, Buster Keaton did the same thing in a movie called "The Cook" 102 years ago.)
Wtf ------ ✂️ pic.twitter.com/uV1Za6a02s— CucumberTonic-- (@CucumberTonic) February 21, 2020