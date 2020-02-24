Watch: The Best Way To Eat Spaghetti

Is this really the BEST way to eat spaghetti?

February 24, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Spaghetti

(Photo by Dominic Armato/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

There's a video going viral on Twitter right now of a man's spaghetti-eating hack:  He picks up pasta with his fork, then uses scissors in his left hand to CUT the long strands that are hanging down.  Genius?  Ridiculous?  It's hard to say.

(By the way, Buster Keaton did the same thing in a movie called "The Cook" 102 years ago.)

 

 

