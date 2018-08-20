Watch Tarantula Tacos
A restaurant in Mexico City was busted for selling tacos made with illegal TARANTULAS??!!
August 20, 2018
=There's a restaurant in Mexico City that just got busted for serving tacos made with TARANTULA MEAT. But not just any tarantulas, the Mexican red rump tarantula, which is a protected species.
The Mexican authorities busted the restaurant for selling the rare tarantulas last week, after they posted a video online of the chef using a homemade blowtorch to blacken one of the spiders.